Brooklyn, NY Author Writes Epic New Fantasy Novel
February 04, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsAn Apple for an Eye, A Seed for a Tooth, a new book by Armani Viera, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In a world where Adam has eaten the forbidden fruit, he brings both the gift of a possible life after death and the curse of his inevitable return. After Eve defeated him, she took it upon herself to wait for Adam's time, no matter how long it would take. In the present, we follow Mimei Tsukiko through her average school day, up until the point where she can't refuse that what she sees isn't reality. She now has to face the fact that not only is she fighting to protect the ones she cares about and herself, but also has to accept the threats she may face and reform her life to find the strength to do so.
An Apple for an Eye, A Seed for a Tooth is a 202-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6480-4065-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us