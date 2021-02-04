Kaunakakai, HI Author Publishes Children's Book
February 04, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Rooster Next Door, a new book by Jeri Lu Heen, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
We don't always appreciate the value of something until it's gone. The Rooster Next Door is a delightful rhyming tale of noisy, aggravating roosters disturbing your sleep with their combined sounds we never expect to miss… until no more cock-a-doodle-doo.
About the Author
This is Jeri Lu Heen's first book. She is moved by music, motion, rhythm, and rhyme. Heen, who has a BA in Early Childhood Education, has been working in the field since 1977.
The Rooster Next Door is a 34-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3438-7. It is also available in hardcover and eBook. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
