Ashley, MI Author Publishes Poetry
February 04, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsTake the Ride, a new book by Eric Cordray, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Family and friends have come into and out of Eric Cordray's life at overwhelming speed. He's experienced everything from heartache to unbridled joy in his past seven years. Love lost. Love gained.
Come Take the Ride with Eric Cordray in this, his third collection of poetry.
About the Author
Eric Cordray lives in the rural community of Ashley, Michigan, where he was raised. Take the Ride is Eric's documentation in poetry of the past seven years of his life. He used a different woman in his life as a muse in each poem.
Take the Ride is a 42-page paperback with a retail price of $10.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0863-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
