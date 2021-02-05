Marketing Pro Series' Messaging and Positioning Online Course Builds Digital Marketing Foundation for Better Business Outcomes
February 05, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsAUSTIN, Texas, February 5, 2021—Marketing Pro Series, the online marketing courses and one-on-one coaching program from Launch Marketing, has announced the release of its brand messaging and positioning course, available on-demand now.
Registration is open for the online course, led by Marketing Pro Series and Launch Marketing CEO Christa Tuttle, a branding expert who has helped startups and large enterprises successfully launch and grow companies, products and brands for more than two decades.
The course is a step-by-step guide to building a foundation of brand messaging and positioning that drives action by target audiences for better business outcomes. Participants can expect:
1. Six on-demand sessions (30 to 45 minutes each) with corresponding exercises covering:
3. Two private sessions with a marketing coach
"We're hearing every day from B2B entrepreneurs and business owners who want to drive more revenue through marketing. But they lack the resources to build effective marketing to support them," says Tuttle. "We created this course because it is a critical foundation on which to build marketing programs that drive target audiences to take actions. We've made it affordable and provide expert coaching, so participants gain actionable strategies and plans to quickly go to market and drive revenue."
Cost of the complete course, Craft Brand Messaging and Positioning for Better Business Outcomes, is $2,497.
All Marketing Pro Series digital marketing courses cost under $2,500, covering topics including content strategy and planning, messaging and positioning, and persona development. Additional courses will be added throughout 2021.
About Marketing Pro Series
Launch Marketing's Marketing Pro Series quickly empowers business owners, founders or their teams to create customized, actionable marketing strategies that generate revenue and awareness-at a fraction of the cost of outsourcing. The program includes a unique combination of on-demand, online courses, practical exercises, proven templates and one-on-one coaching from senior marketing experts.
About Launch Marketing
Launch Marketing is an Austin-based, B2B marketing firm that provides turnkey services focused on generating leads and driving revenue, including messaging, positioning, plan development, company and product launches, demand generation, and content creation. The team brings a breadth of senior-level expertise with a full-service approach to help clients maximize the impact of marketing for their businesses. Since 2001, Launch Marketing has helped 200+ clients successfully launch companies, enter new markets, introduce new products and generate more qualified leads. It has been recognized as one of Austin Business Journal's Best Places to Work for three years and received numerous awards for client work.
Contact Information
