San Jose, CA Author Publishes Children's Book

February 06, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Bird Rainbow: A Story About the Colors of Life and Love, a new book by DeLinda Yatskevich, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
DeLinda Yatskevich is a wife and mother of two. She received an education in fine arts painting and photography before pursuing a career in Real Estate and Property Management. As the daughter of a public-school art teacher and local business owner, DeLinda developed an appreciation for art and a strong entrepreneurial spirit at a young age. A Texas native, DeLinda now lives with her husband and family in San Jose, California.
About the Illustrator
Ayda Chaffee is well known for her artistic creativity, kindness, and passion for playing outside with the Gelia crew. She began art classes as a kindergartener and has since drawn a variety of characters and practiced her craft. Ayda enjoys her home in California with her parents, little sister, and community on Gelia Way.
The Bird Rainbow: A Story About the Colors of Life and Love is a 32-page hardcover with a retail price of $23.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6480-4127-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
