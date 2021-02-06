Mary Esther, FL Author and Artist Publishes Original Art Book
Arte Montalvo, a new book by Mont Martin-Montalvo, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
About the Book
Árte Montalvo is the unintentional harvesting of the mind. It is the act of being present, mindful, accountable for the self, inclusive of emotions, actions in the spiritual, and tangible.
Art demands presence, peace, reflection, and intense emotions. Art is sometimes unintentional and purposeful. The works of my youth paused, and once again manifested itself by the simple command of painting for the sake of love. Yet this love dissipates like watered-down paint cascading amidst the rocky surface of a canvas.
Each viewer will experience diverse reactions and emotions through your unique perception. What you will find within these pages is a reflection of your inner self. It is the inner workings of your life, expressed through mine.
About the Author
Mont Martin-Montalvo is from Park Slope area in Brooklyn, NYC. Mont meddled with drawings and paintings as a child and teenager, realizing the influence of his work in his late 30's. He presently resides in NW Florida.
Mont spends his time ghostwriting and publishing e-books under the trademark "The Bee Cove." He continued his quest for higher education and attained a degree in clinical psychology, thus understanding the journey of the human spirit and mind.
Arte Montalvo is 58 pages and is available in paperback and hardcover. The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2329-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com. 978-1-6480-4400-7
