Hiring of IT Pros has increased with 18,200 new jobs added in January
February 08, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsPark City – UT– www.e-janco.com –According to an analysis by Janco, over 55,000 jobs were added to the total IT job market due to new hiring and upward adjustments by the BLS in its initially reported November and December data.
The CEO of Janco Associates, Inc., Mr. M. Victor Janulaitis said, "For the first time in several quarters there is good news for IT Professionals. First, between November and January, there were 53,600 new jobs added to the IT job market according to the latest data from the BLS. Second in our opinion, based on data collected by us, long-range IT job market growth will expand by almost 11% in the post-Covid era. Most of the growth in the IT job market will be with software developers, quality assurance, and testers. This will be driven by WFH as it is will be embraced by more enterprises in normal operations and Internet-centric applications are developed and deployed. The projected growth for that sector alone will be almost 18%." He added, "With the rise of no-coding rapid application development tools there will be less of a need for traditional coders who are labeled computer programmers. We see an actual decrease in the absolute numbers of those who just 'code'."
Janulaitis added, "We believe, with the increase in government spending and the desire to rapidly get back to normal operations, the total IT job market will begin to expand rapidly in the second quarter as more businesses open and get back to normal operations. "
The CEO added, "There was a net loss of jobs in the last 12 months of 35,800 jobs for IT professionals. That is a significant improvement from the 100K plus IT jobs that were lost at the peak of Covid. Hiring has started up again. Also, salaries will not remain flat as demand increases for IT Pros 2021 IT Salary Survey."
