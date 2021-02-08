Network Control Announces Record Telecom Expense Management Growth for 2020
February 08, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsNetwork Control, a pioneer and leader in the Telecom Expense Management (TEM) industry today announced record growth for 2020, both in terms of revenue and customers. Despite the challenges of a global pandemic, the company's 2020 revenue increased by nearly 20% over the same period in 2019, and a record number of globally and nationally known companies were added to Network Control's extensive and varied customer list.
More specifically, joining Network Control's client base in 2020 are: the country's largest prison telecom company; a nationwide telecom repair, maintenance and engineering firm; and a global leader in laser technology development and manufacturing.
The company also added internationally known clients in: pharmaceutical manufacturing; leading-edge cancer detection technology; advanced materials and lubricants; and sleep technology.
Also joining Network Control's portfolio is one of the country's most storied beer makers and the country's largest vegetable producer.
Product and services enhancements included continued upgrades to its online web reporting tool, TemNet®, particularly in the areas of dynamic dashboard reporting with extensive drill-down capabilities and wireless employee and management reporting. These improvements, along with the existing TemNet capabilities, uniquely support the unplanned shift from office or plant staffing to the work from home model that most companies experienced due to the ongoing pandemic.
"The Covid-19 pandemic has caused an unprecedented disruption to business, forcing companies to suddenly and unexpectedly pivot to work from home or hybrid models. This shift has put a strain on their ability to gain control of their communications expenses in this chaotic and uncertain environment," said Mark Hearn, president and CEO of Network Control. "The companies we onboarded in 2020 are our most diverse yet, are all leaders in their industries, and in many cases had TEM providers who were not providing the expected services, control or cost savings. The fact we were able to have a banner year speaks volumes about the value our solutions, services and staff bring to our customers, especially in unsettled times."
About Network Control
For over 23 years Network Control has been a recognized leader for its US-based managed services that enable businesses to reduce and better control their voice, data, conferencing and wireless costs while improving their overall communications infrastructure. Companies have seen a six-month payback and typical ROI of 250-400% under the Network Control business model. The company has also pioneered Global TEM, a next generation services model that reflects the increased complexities of communications and its merger into the broader corporate IT infrastructure for companies with international footprints. More information can be found at www.network-control.com
