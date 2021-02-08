PreBuilt Marketing AI Launches AIMIsocial - The First AI-powered Social Media Marketing Content Creation and Posting App For Small Businesses
February 08, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Technology NewsPreBuilt Marketing AI has launched its newest product, AIMIsocial - the world's first Free social media marketing artificial intelligence (AI) app that writes and builds an entirely curated social media calendar in seconds. Timely and informational social posts for each day of the month can be created
and posted instantly to Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.
The app is available for free on iOS and Android enabled devices on the Apple and Google Play stores.
In these unprecedented times, where small businesses face unique challenges, most can no longer afford expensive digital marketing experts to handle their social media marketing content creation and posting to keep their doors open. Using the power of Artificial Intelligence is especially crucial to them now to manage their business through the COVID-19 pandemic and long into the future.
The new AIMIsocial app helps all businesses save time and money to increase brand recognition and loyalty while engaging with a broader audience. Companies can save countless hours of effort and time per week while avoiding the guesswork over effectively creating and posting content on social media.
The AIMIsocial app was developed by Zachary Hedges and Pete Pena, who, since 2014, have launched
numerous software products in the CRM, Social Media, and Marketing Automation space. After receiving
two US patents and working with over 15,000 small businesses, they realized that millions of small
businesses could not capitalize on the power of Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter, where their customers and billions of new ones resided.
"Most small business owners don't know how to write content, are not marketers, or don't have the time
to learn how, so they have marketing tools they don't use effectively or use at all. It is like giving them a racecar without a driver, explains Zachary Hedges, CEO and President of PreBuilt Marketing. To generate quality leads and sales, small business owners have to consistently churn out content and post it every day across multiple social accounts with the struggle of writer's block and a lack of graphic design experience. That problem is solved with the development of AIMIsocial
"Unlike other older scheduling apps of the last decade like Hootsuite, Buffer, and Sprout Social, we
trained our AI app to create great content and a monthly editorial calendar for small business owners,
making their content marketing easy, cost-effective, diverse, and profitable," says Hedges.
AIMIsocial has been built using machine learning to create custom editorial calendars for over 30
industries and counting, such as Health & Wellness, Beauty, Fashion, Real Estate, Restaurant, Travel, and
so much more.
AIMIsocial customers can also use AI to generate custom campaigns to market any product or service,
launches, events, sales, articles, podcasts, webinars, and more so they can catapult their business
success.
AIMI's calendars also include useful tips, quotes, facts, questions, and AI-curated content drawn from
the business owner's favorite industry RSS feeds to share with their peers which not only saves valuable time but helps to capitalize on topics and trends to create a conversation with their audience and a measurable impact on their brand.
Using AIMIsocial, whether tech-savvy or not, begins with a quick and simple questionnaire based on the
specific industry and a whole host of customization options. Based on those answers, AIMIsocial uses
Artificial intelligence to create a complete monthly social media marketing calendar while applying
best practices and incorporating live results to determine the correct number of posts and the best
times to share them. AIMIsocial then creates written content, designs graphics, and picks the best images from its vast royalty-free image library for each social media post in seconds.
The user has the option to make any edits and schedule the outgoing posts. As the campaign rolls out, AIMIsocial monitors the results 24/7 to get smarter in constructing the next batch of content and the strategies that work best for your audience.
Discover AIMI's incredible power to elevate a business's social media presence, raise brand awareness, and ultimately drive engagement and more sales. Please visit the App Store, Google Play, or
http://www.aimisocial.com to download it for FREE today.
Contact Information
Zachary Hedges
AIMIsocial
Contact Us
Zachary Hedges
AIMIsocial
Contact Us