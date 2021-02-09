Strongsville, OH Author Publishes Children's Novel
February 09, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsFun at Recess, a new book by Ron Sabo, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Ava, Harper, Vivian, and Emma are best friends who know how to enjoy their time playing at recess, from playing dolls to jumping rope. What happens when two special friends show up?
About the Author
Ron Sabo is an 82-year-old retiree who loves spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He enjoys reading and storytelling.
Fun at Recess is a 30-page hardcover with a retail price of $24.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0841-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
