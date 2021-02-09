Dartmouth, MA Author Publishes Children's Book
February 09, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsToo Tired Tommy, a new book by Allison Carriero, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A rhyming life-lesson book, Too Tired Tommy is about a boy who goes to bed late and suffers the consequences the next morning. Will he ever learn? Too Tired Tommy reminds children and adults alike the importance of getting a good night's sleep.
About the Author
Allison Carriero is a recent graduate from Bridgewater State University with a B.S. in Communication Disorders. She plans to continue with her education by pursing her master's degree and becoming a certified Speech Language Pathologist. During her senior year of high school, she had to create a children's book about a life lesson as a school project out of which Too Tired Tommy was borne. She writes children's rhyming stories as a hobby, and hopes to one day adapt Too Tired Tommy into an interactive story.
Too Tired Tommy is a 30-page hardcover with a retail price of $23.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0141-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
