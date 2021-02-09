Massachusetts Author Publishes Children's Fiction Book
February 09, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsPop and Shells, a new book by Kristina McColgan, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Tired of life in the big city, Pop the pink katydid is ready for a change of scenery. With her few belongings and a positive attitude, she sets off to find the home of her dreams-one that's peaceful and quiet. As time passes, she grows weary of travelling and homesick, even for the bustle of the big city! Will she ever find her perfect place?
About the Author
Kristina McColgan was born in Gardener, Massachusetts, and has always been in love with the arts-especially music. After receiving her Bachelor's in Music, she went on to teach students of all ages. Currently, she owns her own business, working as a master barber in her hometown. In her free time, she enjoys writing, singing, playing the guitar and piano, and dancing. She believes writing to be her "quiet art," quipping, "A writer doesn't even need to open her mouth" to tell her story!
In addition to creative arts, McColgan has long dreamed of travelling far and wide (much like Pop in Pop and Shells!) and endeavors to see as much of the world as she can.
Pop and Shells is a 30-page hardcover with a retail price of $23.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6442-6455-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
