Bryan, TX Author Publishes Weight Lifting Book
February 09, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsYou vs You, a new book by Charles Gadbois, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
To author Charles Gadbois, weight lifting has been a life-long passion, which has helped him stay healthy and in all aspects of life. In You vs You, Gadbois takes readers through a day-by-day journey of his workouts and how it affects his life outside of the sport. He hopes this book will help to inspire readers along their own weight lifting journey, or encourage them to take up the sport in order to improve their physical and mental well-being.
About the Author
Charles Gadbois, in addition to being a writer, enjoys drawing and hopes to one day publish his collection of 500 drawings, which have never been viewed by the public. Gadbois has always been passionate about weightlifting and has much to say about the sport and exercise in general. He hopes sharing his knowledge of weightlifting will benefit others who share his passion for working out.
You vs You is a 192-page paperback with a retail price of $35.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3211-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
