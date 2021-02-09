Local Beaumont, TX Couple Publishes Psychological Thriller
February 09, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Book Lady: A Psychological Horror Novel, a new book by Rodney and Chandra Powell, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Revenge and horror has a name, Lucinda Annette McKay, a woman driven to the depths of insanity and ravages a Southern Louisiana town targeting its most vulnerable population and adapting twisted fairy tales as her MO to exact her revenge. Can Lucinda McKay be stopped? The Book Lady will have your heart racing to the most shocking ending you won't expect.
About the Authors
Rodney and Chandra Powell are a married couple who bonded over their love of horror. They live in the Houston, Texas area. Before venturing into writing a novel, Rodney worked at Nola-Brantley library for 15 years and Chandra worked in the medical field as a respiratory therapist.
The Book Lady: A Psychological Horror Novel is a 226-page hardcover with a retail price of $24.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0512-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
