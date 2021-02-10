Niceville, FL Author Publishes Manual for Everyday Life
February 10, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDealing with the Decades, a new book by COL (Ret) Walter L. Steve Mayew, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Interested in the best paths to achieve a positive progression in life and avoid harm? Sometimes, your future can feel overwhelming and scary-and it's coming for you, no matter what, so it's best to prepare.
But, take heart: There are several key pathways that we all must follow, so perhaps the future isn't as unknown as it seems.
An operator's manual for people, Dealing with the Decades presents expectations for each decade of life, considering human needs and those predictable events in each decade based on extensive research and real-life experiences. It highlights the importance of developing intellect with education, and emphasizes the accomplishment of happiness and security by knowing what to expect in each decade of life.
About the Author
COL (Ret) Walter L. Steve Mayew left home at the age of seventeen, completely unprepared for life. Now approaching eighty, he looks back at a life that demanded service, education, and contribution.
COL Mayew served in the United States Marine Corps and the United States Army for more than thirty-three years. He and his wife retired to Niceville, Florida, where he worked as a General Contractor.
Dealing with the Decades is a 212-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3358-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
