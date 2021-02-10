Grundy, VA Author Writes Children's Fiction Book
February 10, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Trials and Tribulations of Henry C (The C Stands for Cool), a new book by Kelpia Simmons, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
His name is Henry C. and the C stands for… well, he can tell you himself. Oh, and he will tell you. Henry C. is a cat who is not at all happy with the way he is being treated and he's never shy about letting everyone know how difficult his life is. Maybe if Henry took a breath and looked more closely at his situation, he'd see it in a different, more positive light. Follow his account in The Trials and Tribulations of Henry C., then make up your own mind if Henry's complaints are valid.
About the Author
Kelpia Simmons is a Christian mother of four who resides in Grundy, Virginia. Although she has previously had two of her poems published, this is her first full book, which is a dream come true.
The Trials and Tribulations of Henry C (The C Stands for Cool) is a 72-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3105-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
