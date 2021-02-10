Bushkill, PA Author Publishes Book on Security Guard Industry
February 10, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWhat a Security Guard Needs to Know for Best Practices, a new book by Dr. Leroy Edmund Registe, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Security guard services is a growing industry. Security personnel need education and training to effectively carry out employers' policies and procedures. What a Security Guard Needs to Know for Best Practices is a guide to providing basic information pertaining to the tools the security guard needs in order to effectively provide safety for personnel and property.
"Impressively informative, exceptionally well written, and thoroughly 'reader friendly' in organization and presentation, "What a Security Guard Needs to Know for Best Practices" is especially and unreservedly recommended community, corporate, and academic library collections, as well as the personal reading lists of anyone employed or seeking employment as a security guard." - The Midwest Book Review
About the Author
Dr. Leroy Edmund Registe studied with Come World Ministries and the Theological Bible Institute and became a minister of the Gospel. He also worked as a security guard at Forham University and later at the New York Presbyterian Hospital, where he was trained and developed a love for security and safety. In 1993 he received his associate's degree in Security Management with honors from New York Interboro College, and in 1995 he received his bachelor of science degree and Criminal Justice award from the New York Institute of Technology. In 1999 he received his Master of Science Degree in Special Education from Lehman College, in 2002 he received his Master of Science Degree in School Administration and Supervision from the College New Rochelle, in 2004 he received his Master Degree in School Counseling from the College New Rochelle, and in 2014 he received his Juris Doctor Law Degree in International Law at Novus Law School.
Dr. Registe enjoys preaching and teaching, and his hobbies include fishing and playing cricket and baseball.
What a Security Guard Needs to Know for Best Practices is a 68-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00. The ISBN is 978-1-4809-4683-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us