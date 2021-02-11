Shield of Glory Announces Release of Their New SG4 Clear Face Masks
February 11, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsCity, State – Specializing in hygienic and protective face covers, face masks, and waterproof and water-repellent aprons, Shield of Glory is excited to announce the release of their new SG4 clear face masks. The new masks were originally developed for use in the food service industry to help control the spread of bacteria and viruses from coughing, sneezing, and saliva onto food preparation surfaces and into food.
The SG4 is a transparent sanitary face mask that offers an option to wearing a more conventional face mask. It is designed to fulfill the purpose of being a sanitary mask to hygienically protect others. According to their U.S. Patent 8,375,949, the SG4 "blocks unsanitary substances provided by the respiratory organs from spreading to and contaminating others or objects while exposing the mouth and nose."
With the COVID-19 pandemic, the use of face masks is highly recommended by the CDC and WHO. With new regulations and mandatory face mask requirements in many places, people are searching for other options and additional types of protective equipment to better reduce the risks of potentially getting the virus.
The SG4 hygienic mask provides a viable option that can be used alongside traditional face coverings with the standard mask which covers the mouth, but not the nose. The SG4 Tall clear hygienic mask for the face covers the nose and mouth and can be an acceptable alternative to traditional face coverings or used with a cloth face mask for added protection. The SG4 is also offered as a face shield that covers the mouth, nose, and eyes.
Additionally, the SG4 is a reusable product that is better for the environment. Unlike disposal face masks that are impacting the environment and wildlife, the SG4 can be washed, reused numerous times, and recycled when it needs to be replaced.
When hotels, restaurants, beauty salons, airlines, front line workers, healthcare facilities, auto dealers, grocery stores, and retail stores use the SG4 along with other protective measures, they help create a more hygienic working environment for their employees and customers while reducing the risks of exposure to viruses and bacteria.
For further information about Shield of Glory and their new SG4 clear face masks and face shields, please feel free to visit their official website at www.shieldofglory.com or call 949-600-7540 to speak with one of the representatives today!
About Shield of Glory
Shield of Glory's mission is to provide the best hygienic products for our customers to use and trust. They offer a variety of high-quality products to help improve safety and health. They have a 99.9% antibacterial rate guarantee on their SG4 clear transparent hygienic mask products. Their products are SGS tested, follow Prop .65 regulations, comply with OSHA requirements, and are manufactured in an FDA- registered facility.
Contact Information
Rachel Kwon
Shield of Glory
949-600-7540
Contact Us
Rachel Kwon
Shield of Glory
949-600-7540
Contact Us