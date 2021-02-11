Jackson County, Kentucky Author Publishes Novel
February 11, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Black Gum Well, a new book by Carolyn Pennington, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This compelling story of the protagonist, Clementine, chronicles her adult life pre WWII and during WWII in Appalachia within the constraints of her time and place. Her story transcends her time and place and perhaps reveals the universal strength and endurance of women.
About the Author
Carolyn Pennington is a retired teacher that enjoys her life on her family farm shared with her husband and Golden Retriever, JoCee. Mrs. Pennington has an avid interest in humanities and language arts. She has produced plays, lead book clubs and teaches others to dance. She finds life now to be filled with writing, reading, traveling, square dancing and gardening.
The Black Gum Well is a 170-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0213-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us