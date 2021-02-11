District Heights, MD Author Publishes Novel
Oh Well, I Thought is about life, not so much life's ups and downs but about what we thought life would be once love engulfed our hearts.
Beverly's life was a fairytale, something that she always dreamed of; however, what she thought would seal the family bond destroyed the entire marriage, a miraculous blessing and yet for her then husband a nightmare.
Fredrick thought that as he built his brand he no longer wanted the wife because after the birth of their children she no longer physically looked the part, and a big girl was not on his agenda.
Their encounter would change both of their lives. Two broken people, two embarrassed people, two people whose lives had been scattered. Eventually two people who told the truth from the beginning, no matter how shameful or how much it hurt. They both overcame their pasts and now can look forward to the future.
Always remember, you are somebody and you don't need others' approval of who you are, wonderful and uniquely were you made. Forgiving you first, loving you first, understanding you first opens the door to living. If you don't forgive, then you can never live. Fairytales really do come true if the truth is told in the beginning.
About the Author
JoVonne is a Washingtonian, a true D.C. girl, the second oldest of nine children, a mother of three adult children and grandmother of seven. Her mother, Doretha F. Best, is her hero. She is a McKinley Tech Senior High graduate, class of '79, and a Minister and Sunday School teacher at Tabernacle Full Gospel Baptist Church, Capitol Heights, MD.
JoVonne enjoys traveling with her family and childhood friends. She most loves reading her poetry at Bus Boy and Poets, the library, and organizing poetry, reading at work and Poetry Night at church.
Oh Well, I Thought is a 106-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2538-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
