Strafford, VT Author Publishes Children's Book
February 12, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSitka the Environmentally Conscious Moose, a new book by Willow Brooks, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Sitka the Environmentally Conscious Moose presents to us an environmentally conscious message. This loveable character Sitka can help us think about ways we can care for the environment on our own lives. Parents and teachers can enjoy this book with children, and it will help foster conversations about nature, the environment, and how we can make a positive impact on the planet.
About the Author
Willow Brooks grew up on a family-operated dairy farm in central Vermont, which fostered her love for animals and nature. She spent 9 years as a preschool teacher and completed her bachelor's in business science through the University of Phoenix. Willow and her husband share two children, and they currently live in Strafford, VT.
Sitka the Environmentally Conscious Moose is a 32-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0807-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
