Omaha, NE Baseball Coach-Turned-Writer Publishes Debut Novel
February 12, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLine Drive Lonnie and the Louisville Lightning Bolts, a new book by Tyler Dahlgren, has been released by RoseDog Books.
About the Book/Author
A passion for sports and a love for storytelling merged early on for author Tyler Dahlgren, who began writing at the age of twelve. After graduating from the University of Nebraska-Omaha, Dahlgren spent nearly three years working as sports editor for the newspaper in his hometown of Blair, Nebraska, where he met his future wife, Alyssa.
Dahlgren continues to tell stories, travelling Nebraska and highlighting the great things happening in the state's public schools for Nebraska Public School Advantage. His family resides in Omaha. The Dahlgrens welcomed their first child into the world on May Day, a son, Micah, and already have a space reserved on his bookshelf for Lonnie and the Lightning Bolts.
Three summers in college coaching youth baseball and digesting colorful dugout dialogue inspired Dahlgren's first novel, Line Drive Lonnie and the Louisville Lightning Bolts, which, at its core, is a story of baseball, family, food and, most importantly, the power of friendship. The book was written for readers age 8 to 14 will appeal to all readers with themes like anti-bullying and teamwork.
Tyler Dahlgren's book has been featured in multiple local newspapers, notably the Pilot Tribune-Enterprise and the Douglas County Post-Gazette. You can keep up with Dahlgren and his work on Twitter @DougyTweets10 and on FaceBook @LineDriveLonnieandtheLouisvilleLightningBolts
Line Drive Lonnie and the Louisville Lightning Bolts is a 166-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6480-4153-2. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore at http://www.rosedogbookstore.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
