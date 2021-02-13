New Contemporary Fiction Novel Published
February 13, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLuck, a new book by Fortuna Alleno, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Luck is what colours all our lives. The search to understand what luck is, how it affects our lives and if possible to become luckier, sends Fortuna out into the modern and ancient worlds. Friends, lovers, strangers, psychics, all give their input to the quest.
Set against many cultures and countries, we follow Fortuna and her friends Karl and Marie-Louise in their search for the many elusive sides to luck.
A deeply thought provoking question is handled with great humor and insight aimed to inspire the reader to understand the nature of luck and how to achieve it.
Luck is a 118-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6480-4353-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
