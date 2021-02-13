Bonne Terre, MO Author Writes Children's Fiction Book
February 13, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA Dog Named Chilli: My New Home, a new book by Mark Chartrand, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Join a dog named Chilli on his greatest adventure yet! Recently being adopted by a loving couple, Chilli meets a ton of new friends, and with new friends comes a wild journey! Chilli and his friends encounter fights, love, and a quest on self –discovery. Being a story for children, Chilli teaches kids that we come across people who may not be like us, but we can learn from each other. The adventure of Chilli and his friends teaches young ones how to deal with bullies, loyalty, and standing up for your friends.
About the Author
Mark Chartrand has written eighteen books, but A Dog Named Chilli is his first publication. He is a huge St. Louis Cardinals fan, as well as a huge soccer fan. Anything that has to do with the ocean, he enjoys.
A Dog Named Chilli: My New Home is a 140-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3150-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
