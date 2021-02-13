Eastvale, CA Author Publishes Novel
February 13, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Small Print, a new book by Jonah Katende, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Small Print, the first book by Jonah Katende, is a story about two friends who rent a home together but end up getting much more than they bargained for in the form of an unexpected visitor. As they attempt to navigate the new circumstances in which they find themselves, their world views, morals, friendship, and very survival will be put to the test.
The Small Print is a 220-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2366-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
