Oakland, CA Author Writes Current Affairs Book
February 13, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWhy the White Man Rules (An Apology), a new book by Nathaniel Leonard Jackson, Jr., has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Why the White Man Rules uses the Holy Bible and deals with our reality as it exists today, giving understanding to what is seen. It defends the domination of the world by the white man while the rest of the world is against it. Readers can take away a new understanding of who God is and come to have a great personal relationship with Him.
It is not the purpose of this book to insult or to be in any way derogatory towards these people. This book exists to point out facts and to reveal truth.
This book will not only answer the question of why the white man rules, but explain the truth of why it happened, and also do it in defense of what was done!
It is important for the reader to understand that this book defends the domination of the world by the white man and this book exists to justify what the white man has done!
About the Author
Born and raised in California, Nathaniel Leonard Jackson Jr. currently resides in West Oakland, California. He is a veteran of the military, U.S. Army. He received his B.A. in Theology from Patten University in Oakland, California, and received a Master's Equivalent in Theology from Fuller Theological Seminary in Pasadena, California.
Why the White Man Rules (An Apology) is 130 pages. It is available in paperback with a retail price of $13.00 and hardcover with a retail price of $22.00. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
