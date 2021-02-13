Arlington, TX Author Publishes Poetry
February 13, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Unification of Verses, The Universe is Poetry, a new book by Julienn Calderon, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Unification of Verses, The Universe is Poetry goes on a spiritual journey of life and death, connecting souls about what matters in this existence of distractions. We already live in a busy society where the noise of every city affects the connection between the human and the being. This book is a lucky ticket to a world free of judgment and invisible shapes.
We can learn how to travel inside of ourselves and be able to see the universe in our own mind. As a result of this journey, the soul that is being touched by these words should meet the Great Creator and be able to create their own spirituality.
The Unification of Verses, The Universe is Poetry is a 118-page hardcover with a retail price of $34.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0147-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us