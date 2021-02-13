New Mexico Author Publishes Religious Poetry Book
February 13, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMy Lord,My God, My Heavenly Father has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
About the Book
My Lord, My God, My Heavenly Father is a collection of poems that will help you to understand just how much our Lord loves and cares for each one of us. He gave His life for all of us, to keep us from going to Hell when we leave this world. Join this sinner on his own spiritual journey.
My Lord, My God, My Heavenly Father is a 46-page paperback with a retail price of $23.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2492-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
