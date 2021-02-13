Puyallup, WA Author Writes Children's Fiction Book
February 13, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLenny the Turtle and the Great Escape, a new book by Brandi Carr, has been released by RoseDog Books.
About the Book
Lenny the Turtle and the Great Escape tells the story of a young turtle that was born and raised in a pet shop. Lenny's friends were brought to the pet shop by good people that saw them being abused or were in distress. As Lenny hears his friend's stories about the outside world, he develops a plan to escape. Lenny goes on a wonderful adventure and meets many new friends; he also meets other animals that are not so nice. Lenny gets to see all the wonderful things that his friends in the pet shop told him about.
About the Author
Brandi Carr was born in Yakima, WA and spent her early in Kalispell, MT. She has always loved reading and writing poetry and short stories. As a child, she had a turtle names Herbie. When Brandi was fourteen, she developed Type 1 Diabetes. Taking care of her turtle and any other pet had always been the joy of her life. She now had three children; a son Justin, who is nineteen, and two daughters, Samantha, who is seventeen and Rhiannon, fifteen. Brandi wrote this book because of her love of animals and her children. Brandi's hope is that not only will children and parents alike enjoy reading her book but will also learn something about bullying and the importance of being kind.
To keep up with Brandi Carr and her work, you contact her via email BrandiCarr2021@gmail.com
Lenny the Turtle and the Great Escape is a 38-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6495-7853-2. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore at www.rosedogbookstore.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us