Trousseau of Dallas Announces Exclusive V-Day Sale on Newest Lingerie Arrivals
February 13, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Lifestyle NewsDallas, TX – Just in time for Valentine's Day, upscale lingerie boutique Trousseau of Dallas has launched an exclusive sale of their newest lingerie arrivals by some of the most coveted designers.
Sale items are available only at Trousseau of Dallas, located at 2215 Cedar Springs Road, Suite 1111 in Dallas, Texas, 75201, or online at https://trousseauofdallas.com/. The sale runs through February 2021.
"We are so honored to become the first US store to receive the limited-edition Ecrin Glamour collection by French designer Lise Charmel, and we are excited to bring these items to our clients," says Nasrin Hormozi, owner of Trousseau of Dallas.
Lingerie garments on sale include:
"Julie's Roses" red underwire bra by Dita Von Teese, a vintage-inspired brassiere with sheer, embroidered cups, wide silk straps, and opulent detailing
"Wish" bra and panty set (wine color only) by Simone Perelle, featuring cascading embroidery for sensual allure
"Reve Orchidee" boy-short-style panty by Lise Charmel, featuring embroidered flowers in a 12-color woven silk-thread embroidery and delicate leavers lace, creating the impression of a luscious garden
"Grand Arches" panty by Ambra, featuring an exquisitely embroidered peacock design (made in Italy)
"Ecrin Glamour" black bra and panty set by Lise Charmel, complete with sheer tulle and elaborately embroidered lace, with a touch of sparkle.
The "Ladies of Trousseau," as they are affectionately known in the community, feel it's especially important to celebrate sensuality and connection during these challenging times.
"We want our clients to feel elegantly sexy, even in the middle of a not-so-sexy pandemic," says Nasrin Hormozi. "Lingerie is the perfect gift-it helps people feel appreciated, sensual, and confident, no matter what's happening in the world."
Visit https://trousseauofdallas.com/collections/sale-collection to view all sale items.
About Trousseau of Dallas
Trousseau of Dallas is the city's premier lingerie destination. The upscale boutique offers personalized, concierge-level service by expert fitters. Trousseau offers a full selection of bras, panties, hosiery, bridal lingerie, and playful accessories by some of the world's leading designers. Visit https://trousseauofdallas.com/ to learn more.
Contact Information
Nasrin Hormozi
Trousseau of Dallas Lingerie
214-538-5161
