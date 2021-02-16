Gilbert, AZ Author Publishes Short Story Collection
February 16, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsGrandfather's Tales, a new book by Lyle F. Hilfigure Jr., has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
After being diagnosed with MSA, Lyle F. Hilfigure Jr. decided that he was going to write a collection of stories for his future grandchildren. With the unfortunate thought of likely not meeting his grandchildren, Hilfigure's stories let them know what kind of a person their grandfather turned out to be.
Grandfather's Tales is a 92-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3181-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us