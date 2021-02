Gilbert, AZ Author Publishes Short Story Collection

Grandfather's Tales, a new book by Lyle F. Hilfigure Jr., has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.After being diagnosed with MSA, Lyle F. Hilfigure Jr. decided that he was going to write a collection of stories for his future grandchildren. With the unfortunate thought of likely not meeting his grandchildren, Hilfigure's stories let them know what kind of a person their grandfather turned out to be.Grandfather's Tales is a 92-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3181-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com