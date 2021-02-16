New Jersey Conservationist Publishes Memoir
Mother Was A Militant Conservationist: A Treatise on Vagabonding, Rock Climbing, Kayaking, and Advocacy, a new book by J. Ingvar Anderson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
About the Book
Mother was a Militant Conservationist concerns Anderson's authentic stories of being raised inside a nature center inside of NJ state park during the heart of the 1960s environmental movements. The story follows Anderson through his adventures in rock climbing, his life as a vagabond using magic mushrooms and LSD, thirty years of being an ER nurse, and learning lessons in advocacy, NJ politics, and much more. His stories seek to show that those who forget the past are doomed to repeat it. It is vital to remember to fight the good fight, overcome adversity, and always seek adventure.
About the Author
J. Ingvar Anderson grew up inside a nature center. He started rock climbing and kayaking in 1972. As an adult, he traveled on business to Far East Russia and was in the middle of the Russian Constitutional Crisis of 1993. He was a practicing RN in emergency medicine for over twenty-five years which showed him the many facets of humanity. Before being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, he lived a very active life of rock climbing, ice climbing, and kayaking. After MS, he took up international trade and advocacy. He has published numerous articles on various topics including maritime affairs, injury control, healthy communities, and ecological issues.
Additionally, Anderson has won national, state, and local county awards for conservation, environmental protection, public access, maritime affairs.
If you would like to contact the author, you may contact him at ingvarj@verizon.net.
Mother Was A Militant Conservationist: A Treatise on Vagabonding, Rock Climbing, Kayaking, and Advocacy is a 146-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6480-4976-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
