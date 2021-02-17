Canton, MI Author Publishes Poetry & Short Stories
February 17, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsRealistic Man - Shattered Reflection: Examining a Depressed Poetic Past, a new book by Keith Sudak with illustrations by Judy Vandeventer, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Realistic Man - Shattered Reflection: Examining a Depressed Poetic Past explores a 1977 copyrighted collection of poems and short stories. The writings are the perceived romantic images of youth and a realistic expression of thoughts back then.
Keith Sudak re-examines the written images of decades ago, seeing them with an enlightened understanding of a depressed past. These reflections can help others who struggle with depression and anxiety get control of their life and to clarify a shattered past.
About the Author
Keith Sudak enjoys motorcycling and nature. He also enjoys hanging out with his two adult sons, Jason and Kyle. He is a retired Horticultural Manager living in Michigan with his wife, Cindy Grey.
Realistic Man - Shattered Reflection: Examining a Depressed Poetic Past is a 60-page paperback with a retail price of $10.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3309-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us