Chaska, MN Author Publishes Children's Book
February 17, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLessons from the Coop, a new book by Stacy DeCorsey, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
As Little Chick explores the coop, Mama Hen and her friends teach her important life lessons. By learning social skills like compassion, gratitude, thoughtfulness, and perseverance, Little Chick is able to work cooperatively with all the members of the coop. By answering open-ended questions, children can learn along with the animals as Little Chick becomes a very social little chicken!
About the Author
Stacy DeCorsey is an elementary school principal in Minnesota where she enjoys hosting "Farm Friends Fridays." With twenty-five years of educational experience, a focus on cultivating a positive school culture, DeCorsey was voted Minnesota National Distinguished Principal of the year. She has two grown children and lives with her husband on a small hobby farm with twenty-eight chickens, six ducks, and two dogs.
Lessons from the Coop is a 48-page hardcover with a retail price of $26.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0462-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
