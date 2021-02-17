ConsuNova, Inc. releases its Version 8 of Optimized Avionics Templates and Checklists.
ConsuNova, Inc. releases Version 8 of Optimized Avionics Templates and Checklists with a promise of higher efficiency and DAL targeted content for any software or hardware avionics projects. Use of industry proven templates and checklists has long been considered a cost effective solution for any safety-critical systems development.
The ultimate goal of ConsuNova DO-178C Templates and Checklists is to provide clients with a product that will expedite their project's certification efforts. There is a lot more going on under the hood however, and one variable is certain when it comes to obtaining FAA/EASA certification or compliance, that is complexity. Each iteration of certification templates and checklists that is released undergoes rigorous collaborative tailoring from multiple ConsuNova designated engineering representatives (DERs). The framework required by the industry demonstrates more plasticity than one might assume, which is why ConsuNova makes an effort to continually innovate their products and services.
Version 8 of ConsuNova's DO-178C and DO-254 Templates and Checklists promises the fastest path to Avioincs Certification Planning. In this release, the templates have not only simplified the DO-178C/DO-254 language, but also created zero dependencies to external tools. Once customized, with crafted structure and easy to use tags, customers can expect to have their final planning process within ten working days.
Additionally, V8 of DO-178C Checklists are 35% more efficient with significantly less questions without jeopardizing their ability to substantiate DO-178C certification to their respective authority.
Reza Madjidi, ConsuNova CEO and FAA Consulting DER, adds, "Many new-comers to DO-178C compliance under estimate the effort to craft a workable and acceptable set of process plans. Although some industry self-claimed experts advise a 4-week planning process is adequate, yet the average time has been closer to 8-weeks. With our new version of Templates and Checklists, you can now realistically expect to finish your planning process in 10 working days; a significant 50% optimization."
Now more than before, the templates are slimmer yet more targeted and customizable with added notes to differentiate DO-178C Design Assurance Levels (DALs). Careful and consistent terms are used to quickly enable the clients customize each DO-178C or DO-254 process to their targeted DAL.
Taking any of the ConsuNova Avionics Trainings, especially DO-178C Training or DO-254 Training, the most recognized and practical classes offered worldwide, will illuminate the most optimized path to certification and how to apply these templates.
For the more comprehensive approach, ConsuNova's updated Avionics Process Plans also provide the following overarching templates:
ConsuNova's V8 of Avionics Templates and Checklist are available.
About ConsuNova
ConsuNova is a leading global provider of certification, compliance engineering services and solutions for safety-critical systems to the aerospace and defense industries (https://www.consunova.com). ConsuNova provides ARP 4761, ARP 4754A, DO-200A, DO-254, DO-178C Compliance Solutions faster & in the most cost-effective way.
ConsuNova: Bridging Aerospace and Defense Compliance Gaps … Optimized
