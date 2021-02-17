Tucson, AZ Author Writes Inspirational Poetry Book
February 17, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWords from the Heart: Volume 1, a new book by Benjamin E. Thompkins Jr., has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Words from the Heart: Volume 1 explores relationships, love, self-awareness, religion, and spirituality, while teaching the importance of treating others and oneself with kindness and respect. It inspires everyone to not just see nature, but to taste it daily, and to live fully immersed in this world made, for us by God.
About the Author
Having sustained a serious neck injury, Benjamin E. Thompkins Jr. spent several years barely able to walk, and five years without being able to move his neck. Through the trials and the pain of his injury, which he's lived with for over twenty-five years, he's retained his faith in the Holy Trinity and thanks to God daily for the blessed life he is able to live. He reads a chapter a day from the Bible. Thompkins is a dedicated family man who spends much of his time with family and friends. He also enjoys gardening and sports, rooting for his favorite teams: the Arizona Wildcats, the Dallas Cowboys, and the Phoenix Suns.
Words from the Heart: Volume 1 is a 60-page paperback with a retail price of $10.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2182-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
