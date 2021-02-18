Hillsdale, MI Author Publishes Children's Book
February 18, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Legend of Terrence McFly, a new book by Marcella Socha and illustrated by John Mahomet, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Poor Terrence McFly! He has two wings, but only one of them seems to work! So he goes to see Doc FlyPsy in the hopes to find a solution to his major problem!
The Legend of Terrence McFly is an illustration of self-assessment and improvement. Everyone needs to know they are capable of doing anything they put their mind to.
About the Author
Marcella Socha is a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She has traveled much of the world. She lives part time in California and part time in Michigan.
Marcella practices yoga and meditation, and she also collects rocks and owns kryptonite.
The Legend of Terrence McFly is a 30-page hardcover with a retail price of $23.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6480-4003-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
