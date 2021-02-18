Cashnet Solutions Introduces Subscription Base Platform Merchant Processing
February 18, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsGlendale, CA – Specializing in credit and debit card processing, Cashnet Solutions is excited to announce the introduction of their new subscription base platform merchant processing plans. Each plan offers businesses the opportunity to save money on card processing fees. Plans are based on the dollar amount of process the business does each month.
The introduction of the new subscription plans underscores Cashnet Solution's ongoing efforts to provide excellent customer service. By listening to the needs of their customers, they developed three different plans with different pricing levels.
What Subscription Base Platform Merchant Processing Plans Are Available?
Cashnet Solutions offers three subscription plans:
With a Subscription Base Platform Merchant Processing Plan from Cashnet Solutions, businesses also receive these additional perks:
How Does Subscription Base Platform Merchant Processing Work?
With each credit or debit card transaction, there are two fees a business is charged. The first fee is called the Interchange Passthrough fee. This fee is established by the card issuer, such as Visa, MasterCard, AMEX, or Discover. The Interchange Passthrough fee can vary, based on how the payment is processed, including chip-based payment, swiped payment, keyed payment, and so on.
The other fee businesses are charged is called the Merchant Account fee. This fee is set by the merchant processor. The fee will vary based on the processor the business uses for their merchant services. This fee is added to the Interchange Passthrough fee.
With Subscription Base Platform Merchant Processing, the Merchant Account fee is a fixed monthly fee for every card transaction based on the monthly processing volume level selected. There are also no hidden fees with a Cashnet Solutions subscription. Businesses will know exactly how much and what they are paying for merchant processing services every month.
For further information about Cashnet Solutions and their new Subscription Base Platform Merchant Processing plans, please feel free to visit their official website at www.cashnetinc.com or call 877-588-2657 to speak with one of their merchant account service representatives today!
About Cashnet Solutions
Cashnet Solutions provides customizable turnkey merchant processing services for businesses of all sizes. From local "mom and pop" businesses and big-box retailers to e-Commerce online businesses and mobile service businesses, Cashnet Solutions has a payment process solution for every type of purchase. They are proud to offer first-class merchant account services to all their customers.
