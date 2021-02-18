Dayton, OH Author Publishes Novel
Coming Home: Victoria, a new book by V. L. Piersall, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
After the loss of her father, Victoria must take over the running of the family horse ranch, a daunting task, for sure, but she's up for the challenge. She's also scheming to get her sisters to move back home and help her, so they can be a family again, but in all due time…
When her first love, Dylan, returns to their hometown after 10 years in the military, Victoria discovers he has loved her for as long as she has loved him, and they enter into a whirlwind romance straight out of a storybook. Everything changes when Victoria is assaulted in her home by a vengeful ranch hand and left floundering, trying to find her strength and confidence again. But with the help from Dylan, her sisters, and the rest of her family, she just might get back to her old self.
About the Author
V. L. Piersall is a military widow with two grown daughters and one grandson. As a military wife and mother, she put her dreams to the side the raise her girls. Now that her girls are grown and on their own, she's rekindled her love of writing, finding it just as strong as it was when she was young.
Besides writing, her hobbies include sewing and quilting.
Coming Home: Victoria is a 292-page hardcover with a retail price of $26.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3360-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
