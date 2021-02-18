New Hope, PA Author Writes Children's Fiction Book
February 18, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Hide Away: Sillie and Wawabird, a new book by Belkis Finalet, has been released by RoseDog Books.
In The Hide Away, we find Sillie and Wawabird once again inseparable and creative. As clouds form in the sky, they scatter to build a hiding place for their cat, Boomba, and themselves. The adventure begins as they hunt for supplies around the house. Wawabird finds a rug to add color and warmth to their hideaway. Sillie questions where Wawabird got the rug, but with the excitement of building and hammering and playing, Wawabird's wrong doing is forgotten… until their parents notice. The little girls continue to create while learning life lessons along the way.
About the Author
Belkis Finalet has continued the adventures of Sillie and Wawabird. The Hide Away is her second published book in the series of stories developed in the 1990s. Each story published has evolved to represent her enduring love and adventures with her twin sister. Finalet emigrated from Cuba with her family in 1968. She is happily married and now resides in New Hope, PA. A few of her favorite hobbies include hiking with her two dogs, oil painting, and gardening.
The Hide Away: Sillie and Wawabird is a 30-page hardcover with a retail price of $23.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6480-4154-9. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore at http://www.rosedogbookstore.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us