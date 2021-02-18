Apex Recovery, LLC awarded The Joint Commission Accreditation from The Joint Commission

San Diego, CA – Apex Recovery has earned The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval® for Joint Commission Accreditation by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards. The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization's commitment to providing safe and quality patient care.Apex Recovery underwent a rigorous, unannounced onsite review in November of 2020. During the visit, a team of Joint Commission reviewers evaluated compliance with The Joint Commission standards spanning several areas including environment of care, infection prevention and control, leadership, medication management, and rights and responsibilities of the individual.The Joint Commission's standards are developed in consultation with health care experts and providers, measurement experts and patients. They are informed by scientific literature and expert consensus to help health care organizations measure, assess and improve performance. The surveyors also conducted onsite observations and interviews."As a private accreditor, The Joint Commission surveys health care organizations to protect the public by identifying deficiencies in care and working with those organizations to correct them as quickly and sustainably as possible," says Mark Pelletier, RN, MS, chief operating officer, Accreditation and Certification Operations, and chief nursing executive, The Joint Commission. "We commend Apex Recovery for its continuous quality improvement efforts in patient safety and quality of care.""Apex Recovery's Mission is to provide the best possible evidence – based individual treatment and recovery in the world. Treat every person and family in recovery with dignity, respect, love, personal care and attention. Follow the best scientific, medical, holistic, and smart ways to deal with one's addiction and offer a comfortable setting and memorable experience to last a lifetime for every client and their family. We achieve our mission by having very strong convictions, a set of beliefs and solid core values, family-centered, comprehensive, individualized, treatment that takes place in a safe, substance-free environment."