Snowbound & Novadoc Partner To Deliver Advanced Document Solutions For IBM Customers in Benelux Region
February 18, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Technology NewsWaltham, MA (2/18/21) - Snowbound Software, the leader in web-based document viewing, and Novadoc ECM, a leading IBM Gold Business Partner, today announced a technology partnership to provide advanced document viewing and collaboration solutions for IBM customers.
"As customers look to enhance their existing legacy IBM applications or move to IBM's Cloud Pak offerings, it's crucial to have a comprehensive solution with a flexible architecture. We provide our customers with technology solutions that work well in any environment without sacrificing functionality or flexibility," explained Novadoc CEO, Bart ten Broeke. "Snowbound has a proven reputation for delivering solutions that fulfill that requirement, as well as enabling customers to handle all documents regardless of their complexity."
Snowbound's VirtualViewer® HTML5 gives IBM users a faster and more robust document viewing solution by replacing the default viewer within IBM Content Navigator, Case Manager, and FileNet (P8). VirtualViewer's extensive format support and dynamic features such as annotations, redactions, page manipulation, and intuitive navigation extend users' collaborative capabilities.
The viewer also supports existing Daeja annotations so power users can easily access all of their annotations within the same UI, making it easy to upgrade the viewing experience. VirtualViewer's REST API and RESTful content handler provides a more flexible development and deployment process enabling it to be easily integrated into any application, including those not built on the IBM framework but accessed via the IBM interface.
"For over twenty years, Novadoc has been engineering solutions to help IBM customers maximize the capabilities of their solution and take advantage of the continually evolving technology stack," commented Jody Spencer, Chief Marketing & Alliances Officer, Snowbound. "Novadoc's reputation as a Gold certified partner speaks for itself and we are excited to join forces with such a trusted and valued IBM partner."
Novadoc ECM provides services around the implementation and management of IBM's Digital Business Automation solutions in the Benelux region (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg). They specialize in FileNet P8, Advanced Case Management, Business Automation Workflow, Datacap, RPA, CloudPak for Automation.
Snowbound & Novadoc Webinar
To learn more about how Snowbound and Novadoc ECM can accelerate your IBM ECM workflows with advanced viewing, watch this 30 minute video.
Pricing and Availability
VirtualViewer HTML5 v5.6 for IBM is available now. For more details, please call (+1-617-607-2010) or visit Snowbound www.snowbound.com or contact Novadoc at (+31 624943079 or visit www.novadoc.nl.
Contact Information
Jody Spencer
Snowbound Software
Contact Us
Jody Spencer
Snowbound Software
Contact Us