SoCal Adolescent Wellness enters third year and is now accepting Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield health insurance
February 20, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Health NewsSoCal Adolescent Wellness, a local mental health outpatient program, is entering its third year providing programs designed to support adolescents and teens with a variety of mental health issues. The program provides services for teens struggling with concerns such as anxiety, depression, trauma, ADD/ADHD, and relationship issues. The SoCal Adolescent Wellness after-school program provides psychiatric evaluations, medication management, group therapy, individual and family therapy, parent coaching, and support groups for teens and parents.
Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, SoCal Adolescent Wellness has seen a surge in demand for services due to the unique and complex situations impacting teens and adolescents. "We've had the opportunity, especially over this last year, to see the extraordinary impact our program has on the lives of the adolescents and families we work with and the need is only growing as teens and families cope with and adapt to changes resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic. The services we provide can be life-changing and provide both immediate and life-long impacts for both teens and parents. In an effort to expand our reach and help more people, we're pleased to announce that we are now part of the Anthem network and services are covered by most Anthem health insurance plans." said Todd Major, CEO of SoCal Adolescent Wellness.
"We have built our clinical program to help teens and their families in South Orange County," says Susan Ferren, Clinical Director of SoCal Adolescent Wellness. "Our highly trained clinical team consists of a medical director, clinical director, and program therapists who are passionate in their commitment to assist teens and their families. We are committed to the small group setting; allowing us to individualize our program towards the specific needs of each teen and their family."
About SoCal Adolescent Wellness:
SoCal Adolescent Wellness is a comprehensive behavioral health program offering a range of services including outpatient care, an intensive outpatient program, and a partial hospitalization program. SoCal Adolescent Wellness is specifically designed to provide an ideal environment and natural opportunities to address the issues of mental health in the adolescent stages of development with the ultimate goal of empowering teen mental health and wellness.
To learn more and get a no-obligation overview of our services, please visit https://www.socaladolescentwellness.com or call us at 714-465-2305.
Media Inquiries:
RaeEllen Ellis
SoCal Adolescent Wellness
information@socaladolescentwellness.com
714-465-2305
