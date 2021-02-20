Simi Valley, CA Author Publishes Poetry
February 20, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsUndeveloped: Poems Written in My Adolescence, a new book by Niyah Dedman, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Niyah Dedman's Undeveloped is a poetic journey into a little piece of her life as a teenager. These relatable poems can help readers picture themselves in a similar position and be able to experience the emotions that one feels during the adolescence phase of life.
There are many books about being a teenager, but they aren't realistic. These poems are. We need to realize that teenagers are going through challenging times as well as adults.
About the Author
When she's not watching romantic comedies with her mom, Niyah Dedman is busy at school, playing the piano, baking vegan treats, or at church. Writing is a release for all the stress that builds from her busy schedule.
Undeveloped: Poems Written in My Adolescence is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $9.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2271-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
