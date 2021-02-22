Interview and Hiring Guide 2021 Edition with WFH considerations released by Janco
February 22, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsPark City – UT– www.e-janco.com – Janco has just updated its Interview and Hiring Guide which is a major component of the IT Hiring Kit. The update focuses on hiring candidates who could be potential Work From Home (WFH) employees or contract workers.
The CEO of Janco, Mr. M. Victor Janulaitis said, "Hiring for IT professionals is on the upswing. Also, a greater percentage of the traditional in office workforce operate now as WFH employees. This has added a new dimension to the hiring process recruiters are facing. Not only do employees have to meet traditional job requirements, they also have to be able to operate in remote mode with limited supervision and technical support. To aid recruiters, we have updated our Interview and Hiring guide with 12 questions that recruiters need to ask before these potential WFH employees are hired."
Processes and questions are provided to aid recruiters in get to the bottom of the skills and experiences of candidates. Included are questions on experiences, education and training, decision making, creativity, management, leadership, and viability as WFH employees. Also included are questions and areas to be avoided, best practices for screening resumes, phone screening, interviews and hiring.
Additional tools in the guide are electronic forms for the an Interview Questionnaire and Background Check Authorization, plus full job descriptions for Manager HR, HR Generalist, and HR Specialist.
The Interview and Hiring Guide can be acquired separately or as part it the IT Hiring Kit. More information is available on Janco's web site (https://www.e-janco.com/interview_guide.html).
Janco is an international consulting firm that follows issues that concern CIOs and CFOs. The firm publishes a series of IT and business Infrastructure HandiGuides® and Templates including IT Infrastructure Policies and Procedures, Disaster Recovery/Business Continuity Template, Security Template, IT Job Descriptions, and its semi-annual IT Salary Survey.
