Duluth, GA Author Publishes Spiritual Book
February 23, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSpiritual Appetizers, a new book by Jarrett Session, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Spiritual Appetizers is a collection of inspirational writings along with recipes which combines Jarrett Session's love and passion for cooking and writing. His hope is readers take away an uplifting message, which is a word from God and a recipe to feed their soul.
About the Author
A native of New Castle, PA, Jarrett Session found his calling to the culinary world while a sailor enrolled in the U.S. Naval Culinary Program. After finishing his military duties, he enrolled in the International Culinary Academy (now known as Le Cordon Bleu Institute of Culinary Arts in Pittsburgh, PA) where he received an associate's degree in culinary arts in 2000.
After 20 years he has left his culinary career and is working in the medical field as a medical assistant/phlebotomist. He currently is a resident of Duluth, GA. He is a member of 316 Fellowship in Lawrenceville, GA where he works with the youth ministry. Working with young people is another passion of Jarrett's. His hobbies are cooking, golfing and spending time with family. Jarrett and his wife, Melissa, have two sons, two daughters and one granddaughter.
Spiritual Appetizers is a 70-page hardcover with a retail price of $29.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6480-4087-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
