Sherwood, AR Author Publishes Children's Book
February 23, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsGone South, a new book by Diana M. McGill, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Rebeka was the wife of a military survivalist. He taught wilderness training in some of the roughest terrain in the world, and he taught Rebeka too. But, when the news came in, he would not be returning from his latest tour. She decided to leave her home in Washington State and raise her children in the Ozark Mountains of Arkansas, so she could be closer to her sister. But all the wilderness training in the world could not prepare her for what awaited her in her own backyard.
Gone South is a 72-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00. The ISBN is 978-1-4809-8630-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
