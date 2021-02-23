Laona, WI Farmer Publishes Pig-Raising Guide Book
February 23, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsRaising Pigs on Green Pastures, a new book by Jodi Cronauer, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
About the Book
Raising Pigs on Green Pastures covers the most asked about topics such as farrowing, watering, wintering, and marketing, as well as the importance of minerals, types of grasses, and sales. Everyone raising pigs on green pastures will benefit from this book and it isn't specific to one breed, but instead encompasses all of the breeds that are able to be raised outdoors on pastures. The author hopes this book provides guidance to all of the many people interested in raising pigs outside on green pastures.
About the Author
Jodi Cronauer lives with her husband, Dave, and their three sons, Hunter, Timber, and Ryder on their beautiful farm in northern Wisconsin. She and Dave started their own Chiropractic office in Ebensburg, Pennsylvania and ran a successful business for fourteen years. Their education as Doctors of Chiropractic taught them the importance of eating quality foods that are not only filled with the nutrition your body needs, but also that are raised without any chemical substances or nontherapeutic antibiotics. In 2015, they retired from Chiropractic to concentrate solely on their farm. They moved from Pennsylvania to Wisconsin and raise American Bison, Idaho Pasture Pigs, and Kunekune Pigs. Jodi's favorite part of the farm is her Gypsy Vanner Horses, which she breeds and trains. Some of her favorite pastimes are watching their son's play sports, camping, fishing, and horseback riding. Family is the most important thing to Cronauer, and she hopes everyone has the opportunity to do what they love in life!
To Contact Jodi Cronauer directly, please email her at apache_jc@yahoo.com or info@whitebisonfarm.com. You can visit her website at www.whitebisonfarm.com
Raising Pigs on Green Pastures is a 126-page paperback with a retail price of $27.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3335-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
