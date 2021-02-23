All America Pool To Host Booth at the 2021 Spring Home Projects Show from March 19th-20th Representing Their New Location
February 23, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Lifestyle NewsAll America Pool, a renowned pool builder and pool supplies distributor located in Louisville, Kentucky, is excited to announce that they will be hosting the 2021 Spring Home Projects Show. The 2021 Spring Home Projects Show runs from March 19th through March 20th and All America Pool will be representing their new Oldham County location. All America Pool's new showroom located at 2350 Commerce Parkway B, in La Grange, hosted a socially-distanced grand opening on October 23rd, 2020 and business has been booming since. With the 2021 pool season coming up, All America Pool hopes that their presence at the home show will help raise awareness about their Oldham County showroom and spread the word regarding the vast array of services and products the company offers.
The recently-opened All America Pool location in Oldham County is a step in a new direction for the future of the second-generation family-owned pool company headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. While the original location on Dixie Highway offers interested homeowners a place to meet the staff, plan a pool or hot tub installation, and purchase the products necessary to maintain a clean above-ground or inground pool, the Oldham County location is a showroom for all of the possibilities All America Pool offers to improve a homeowner's outdoor living spaces. From hot tubs and outdoor furniture to grills, firepits, and landscaping, homeowners in Oldham County, Jefferson County, and the surrounding region can visit the La Grange, Kentucky-location to experience the products themselves prior to purchasing them.
Visitors to the All America Pool showroom at 2350 Commerce Parkway B, in La Grange, can expect to find a wide variety of displays, installations, and prototypes for all pool and outdoor area related improvements including:
All America Pool's showroom features a wide selection of high-quality outdoor living furniture from name brands such as Summerset Patio Furniture and more. For quality outdoor couches, chairs, tables, umbrellas, and more, look no further than All America Pool.
The team of dedicated staff members at All America Pool know that any outdoor space isn't complete without the right accessories. The new showroom in Oldham County features a wide selection of outdoor accessories including firepits, lighting installations, grilling mechanisms, and more.
While a pool alone can completely transform your backyard space, landscaping, patios, and decking are what truly tie these areas together. The staff at All America Pool is there to help customers create a plan involving landscaping, patio building, decking, and fencing services to make a unique space for every homeowner.
The 2021 Spring Home Projects Show will take place at the new All America Pool showroom in Oldham County from March 19th through March 20th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. EST. The home show will also be at CityPlace, located at 112 S. 1st Avenue in LaGrange, on Saturday, March 20th only, and remain open during the same hours. Presented by the Watts Home Center and CityPlace, the 2021 Spring Home Projects Show is free to attend; however, donations are accepted and all proceeds will benefit Good News Homes which has been providing housing for the homeless in Oldham, Trimble, and Henry counties for over 20 years.
All America Pool will be in the company of various other top-notch vendors from around the area whose businesses are aimed at home improvements and will be promoting their Oldham County showroom. With the 2021 Spring Home Projects Show being at the new All America Pool location for the entire weekend, attendees will be able to walk right up to the storefront and see what the new showroom has to offer. In light of the coronavirus pandemic, All America Pool asks that any attendees to the 2021 Spring Home Projects Show comply with their request that everyone wear masks. The experienced team at All America Pool will be enforcing safe social distancing throughout the event as well.
In addition to the product lines offered at the Oldham County location that will be on display at the 2021 Spring Home Projects Show, All America Pool offers a wide variety of pool building services and ongoing maintenance. Those interested in new pool construction can visit the website to learn more about the various services offered at All America Pool including:
With 40 years of experience building pools, All America Pool is ready to make their customer's dreams come true when it comes to improving their backyard with the addition of a pool. All pool construction projects start with an initial consultation that includes a walkthrough of the potential site of the new pool. Once a location is chosen, the team at All America Pool will create a custom pool design to achieve the desired results based on each customer's individual wants and needs.
All America Pool specializes in all maintenance required to maintain inground and above ground pools alike. Whether it is an opening service, closing service, pump, motor, or filter replacement, or something more drastic like plumbing or chlorination needs, the experienced staff at All America Pool is here to help.
Spring pool openings at All America Pool range from $175 - $600 depending on the size and setup of the pool. When an opening is scheduled, All America Pool will send a team out to the property to take care of properly opening the pool including adding the necessary start-up chemicals and hooking up the pumps and filters before starting the system for operation.
One of the most important steps pool owners need to take to ensure the longevity of their backyard investment is protecting it from Mother Nature through pool winterization. All America Pool is available to winterize above-ground pools as well as inground pools and the services range from $250.00 for a partial service to $600.00 for a full.
Pool liner replacements are the most popular service requested by All America Pool. Each and every liner replacement job is unique and requires a custom-fit liner. With a wide variety of liner options, homeowners have the ability to customize their pool to their liking with a new liner that will make their inground or above-ground pool look like a brand new installation.
To learn more about All America Pool, the services they offer, and the products available for sale at their Dixie Highway location and Oldham County locations, stop by the 2021 Spring Home Projects Show at 2350 Commerce Parkway B on March 19th and 20th, visit CityPlace at 112 S. 1st Avenue in LaGrange, Kentucky on Saturday, March 20th, or visit https://AllAmericaPool.com today. All America Pool is also present on Facebook where they share updates on the newest products available for inground and above ground pool improvements as well as projects that the team at All America Pool has completed. For more information on All America Pool, visit the company's website or reach out to the team directly at 502-448-0300.
About All America Pool
All America Pool, a second-generation family-owned and operated pool builder and supplier in Louisville, Kentucky, has been in the business of making backyard dreams come true since 1971. The experienced and passionate team at All America Pool offers professional inground and above-ground pool installation and maintenance for homes across the region. With the opening of their new Oldham County location at 2350 Commerce Parkway B, in La Grange, All America Pool has expanded their services to encompass far more than swimming pools including outdoor furniture, fire pits, landscaping, patio building, hot tubs, and more. Interested in learning more about creating a custom outdoor living space in your own backyard? Contact the team at All America Pool today through their convenient online contact form or by calling 502-448-0300 to get started.
Contact Information
Michelle Pence
All America Pool
502-448-0300
Contact Us
