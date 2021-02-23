ESC Recruiting the Next Generation of Talent at ASHRAE Virtual Career Fair
February 23, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsBarrie, ON - Environmental Systems Corporation (ESC) is looking to connect with the next generation of talent at the ASHRAE Region II Virtual Career Fair on February 23rd, from 9 AM to 7 PM.
The American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE) seeks to serve humanity by advancing the arts and sciences of heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration and their allied fields. Their career fair will bring students, new graduates, and seasoned professionals together to talk about the industry, while creating a unique networking opportunity.
"This event will be virtual, but we're still looking to make some very real connections," said Aaron Styles, Vice President of ESC.
"At ESC, we take pride in having an eye for promising talent and we have a lot to offer a young professional. We just ranked 162nd on Profit Magazine's 2020 Growth List, so now is the time to join our team."
This event is an absolute must, if you're looking to start a career in:
The career fair will bring together ASHRAE members from Montreal, Ottawa Valley, Hamilton, London, Windsor, Halifax, NB/PEI, and Quebec.
"It's important for us to stay at the forefront of innovation in the cleanroom and critical environments sector, and recruiting the next generation of young talent is crucial to that", said Vernon Solomon, founder of ESC.
We have opportunities in:
Cleanroom Design: Equipped with a full team of architectural and process expertise, we develop process specific layouts for your Critical Environment and bring them to life using the ALUMA1 wall system.
Custom Designed and Manufactured HVAC and Mechanical Systems: Our team of experienced technicians and mechanical engineers design custom HVAC systems to meet Critical Environment requirements.
Integration of Controls and Monitoring: Our team integrates SMART technology to ensure that you are always in control of your Critical Environment with clear historical reporting.
"We already have top-tier clients in the pharma, biotech, hospitals, universities, nuclear, and high-value agriculture sectors. And we're poised to expand even more over the next few years."
ESC's bespoke cleanroom solutions continue to further establish themselves as one of the fastest-growing companies in Canada. Earlier this year, they were recognized by Canadian Business and Profit Magazine, who ranked ESC No. 163 on the annual Growth 500, the definitive ranking of Canada's Fastest-Growing Companies. This is the second year in a row that they have made this list.
About the ASHRAE Region II's Virtual Career Fair
For our unique circumstances, the ASHRAE Toronto Chapter has had to seek unique solutions. For the year of 2021, we will be joining hands with the Chapters of ASHRAE's Region II to hold a Virtual Career Fair covering many locations in Eastern Canada!
Don't miss your chance to network with enthusiastic students, new graduates and seasoned professionals who have an interest and focus in your industry from various locations!
About Environmental Systems Corporation
Most companies have wasted a lot of money on cookie-cutter cleanrooms because the contractor they used was unable to fully assess their facilities and process needs to make sure they get the right critical environment the first time and it doesn't add unnecessary costs down the road.
Before ESC builds a clean room for any business, we first assess your needs, facilities, and processes so we build you a critical environment that helps your business grow long into the future.
ESC is revolutionizing how Critical Environments are designed and built. Our diagnostic design engagement eCD process of Discovery, Diagnosis, Design & Delivery collaborating on complex project teams to provide the right people, asking the right questions, in the right sequence allow quality decisions.
Our teams focus on Discovery, Diagnosis & Design, Project Delivery, Value Optimization and Manufacturing where our "No Catalog" Custom HVAC Solutions, smartHEPA, smartCRITICAL & ALUMA1 assist us in delivering seamless integration of our solutions.
Critical Environment Projects we have delivered include Close Tolerance (+/- 0.1oF) Temperature / Humidity Control, a -44o Environmental Chamber for testing combines, numerous Pharmaceutical, Biological and other Life Sciences facilities to manufacture drugs, and medical devices. Facilities for Nuclear, Optical, Electronics, Automotive or any industry that requires a removal of variables for manufacturing.
Our most notable achievement is the vertically integrated team we have developed to deliver our core values on a daily basis .
